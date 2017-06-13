Lawsuit Involving Sale of Former GNP Site Settled

Plans to sell the former Great Northern Paper Mill in East Millinocket are moving forward again.

The company that wants to build a $240 million biofuel refinery at the site, employing more than 100 people, has dropped its lawsuit against the current owner of the property.

Earlier this year, the group known as EMEP sued North American Recovery Management, saying it tried to back out of a sale agreement.

It came at the same time North American was working on plans to tear down four buildings and brought in heavy machinery to the site in January.

A judge issued a temporary restraining order to stop demolition.

North American then filed a counterclaim, say the lawsuit prevented it from offering up the property to other buyers.

Both sides reached a settlement last week and closed the case in federal court.

No word yet on what happens next with the property.