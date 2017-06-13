House & Senate Approve Bill to Issue Guns to Forest Rangers

A bill to issue guns to Maine Forest Rangers is close to becoming law.

It passed the House and Senate and will go to the governor’s desk for signature.

Bill sponsor Will Tuell’s initial proposal called for Forest Rangers to carry their own guns.

But the bill was amended to include the firearm training of Forest Rangers, and guns issued by the state.

Tuell says Forest Rangers often find themselves in remote and dangerous situations and deserve to have the protection of a firearm.

“68 officers were killed in this country last year, all across the country, and some of them were specifically targeted. And whether you’re for gun rights or not for gun rights, most people that I know are for officers’ safety and protecting the men and women who protect us,” said Tuell., (R).

Tuell says he believes his bill has enough support to override the governor’s veto should he decide to issue one.