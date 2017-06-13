Houlton Murder Trial in the Hands of the Jury

The fate of a Houlton man is now in the hands of a jury.

Family members of the victim and accused were in the courtroom as closing arguments were heard in the trial of Reginald Dobbins, charged in the 2015 murder of Keith Suitter.

Suitter was found beaten and stabbed to death in his Houlton home.

The state argued Dobbins’ claim that he was only a witness to the murder is untrue.

The defense admits Dobbins was there, but contends he didn’t actually kill Suitter. They claim Samuel Geary is the killer.

Geary has already pled guilty to the crime.