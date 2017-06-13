Hot & Humid Today, Cooler & Less Humid Tomorrow

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A cold front will move through the state today. This will allow a cooler and less humid airmass to gradually move into the area. Skies will average partly to mostly sunny today. It’ll be hot and humid for much of the day too with temperatures in the 80s for most spots and dewpoints in the mid-60s. As the cold front moves through, it may trigger a few widely scattered showers later this morning through the afternoon otherwise the front moves through dry. Northwest winds will usher less humid air into the region behind the front from north to south across the state later this morning through the afternoon so you’ll notice the air feeling more comfortable later in the day. Cooler air will filter into the region tonight. We’ll have clear skies with temperatures dropping back to the 40s for nighttime lows. .

High pressure will build into the region for Wednesday and Thursday giving us a much cooler and more comfortable couple of days. Wednesday and Thursday will feature sunshine and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. An upper level disturbance moving into the region Friday will bring us the chance for some scattered showers to end the work week. Shower chances will be in the forecast for the weekend too.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, still very warm and humid. A few widely scattered showers possible late morning through the afternoon. Turning less humid late. Highs between 78°-88°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear, cooler and less humid. Lows between 40°-50°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler and comfy. Highs between 64°-74°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with scattered afternoon showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW