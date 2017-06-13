Forest Service Says Online Burn Permits Need to be Purchased From the State

Burn permits are only supposed to be issued by the state’s Forest Service.

The state says other online systems are not considered valid.

The Forest Service says if you have used a private site for a permit in the past, you’re not in trouble- but could be moving forward.

For years, Mainers have received free burn permits from private online systems such as ‘Warden’s Report,’ which serves over 300,000 residents.

The operator of that site, Gary Hickey, is also the Fire Chief of West Gardiner.

He says his site was given the stamp of approval by the Forest Service, and he believes his website was shut down because the state wants to make more money.

The Forest Service charges seven dollars for an online burn permit, which they say goes to the state, with some going back to towns.

“We had an incident earlier this spring, one of the privately owned online burn permit systems issued a permit during the day and, during that time, the fire escaped and burnt a garage and an apartment. We just can’t have that happening any more. So one reason we’re making these changes is for the public’s safety,” said Kent Nelson, Forest Ranger Specialist, Maine Forest Service.

“I’ve been in contact with a lot of state reps that support Warden’s Report, a lot of them of which actually use Warden’s Report and they’re pretty fired up about this as well. And I know they’ve been hearing from their residents,” said Hickey.

Each year, the Forest Service issues more than 100,000 burn permits.

They’re sold on the website www.maine.gov/burnpermit/.