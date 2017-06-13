Cumberland County Jail Employees Protest over Wages and Conditions

Cumberland County Jail employees were protesting in Brunswick last night about worker wages and worker conditions.

The employees attended the Cumberland County Commissioners Meeting.

They took part in a sit in and presentation last night.

“They might be saying the same things meeting after meeting, but eventually, hopefully, they’ll take hold and kinda see what’s going on here because we’re losing people on a monthly basis, whether they’re retiring or people are just not even coming through the process whatsoever. So we hope that they’ll take hold of what we’re saying.” Says Vinal Thompson, Local 110 Vice President.

The workers are part of the National Correctional Employees Union.