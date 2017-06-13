CBS “48 Hours NCIS” To Feature Story of Belfast Murder For Hire

Tonight on CBS, “48 Hours NCIS” will feature the story of the 1983 murder of a Belfast Naval Officer.

The episode airs at 10.

It tells the story of the shooting of Mervin “Sonny” Grotton who was killed behind a woodpile in his yard.

His murder went unsolved for seventeen years.

In 2002, Norma Small, who was married to Grotton, was found guilty of hiring someone to kill her husband and was sentenced to seventy years in prison.

Some of the episode that airs tonight was filmed in Belfast last summer.