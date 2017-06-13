Brewer Waterfront Gets New Addition

There’s a new addition to the Brewer Waterfront.

City officials unveiled a pair of new outdoor chess tables along the ever developing and expanding waterfront riverwalk.

The Greater Bangor Association of Realtors’ and the City of Brewer both pitched in to cover the $5,000 project that began as an idea to add to the space about a year and a half ago.

Mayor of Brewer, Kevin O’Connell, said of the new addition, “Where else would you want to play chess? Look at today, look at the beautiful weather we had today. It’s a beautiful setting down here. We have flowers, you’ve got the ducks. We have our own ducks over here on this side of the river. It may not be the duck of justice, but we do have ducks.”

O’Connell added that in addition to community use, the Brewer High School chess team plans to log a lot of time on the new tables.