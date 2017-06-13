Bill to Boost Law Enforcement of Maine’s Lobster Laws Heads to Governor’s Desk

Lobstermen rallied behind a bill to boost enforcement of Maine’s lobster laws. Lawmakers approved it and now the bill now goes to the governor.

It establishes minimum penalties such as license suspension to deter violations, which include fishing over the trap limit, fishing sunken trawls or disturbing lobster traps.

It would also require anyone who violates the law to have a vessel monitoring system aboard to track their location.

The bill’s sponsor says lobstermen asked for the bill because too many of their fellow fishermen were taking advantage of the system.

“Currently it’s almost like the cost of doing business, that’s what they’re telling me. If they get caught, they pay a fine but they’ve made so much money that they’re able to just pay that as a cost of doing business. So fisherman that have been doing this for a long time and have been doing it legally, really were the ones that were the driving force behind this bill,” said Sen. Brian Langley, (R) the bill’s sponsor.

The governor has ten days to sign it, veto it, or just let it become law.