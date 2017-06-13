Attorney General Challenges Any Executive Branch Actions to Abolish National Monument

Attorney General Janet Mills says she will challenge any executive branch actions to abolish Maine’s National Monument.

Mills filed comments yesterday, calling on the Department of Interior to terminate its review of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

The Attorney General says there was extensive public outreach concerning the monument proposal.

And under the Federal Antiquities Act, only Congress, and not the President, has the authority to abolish a national monument.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is scheduled to tour the national monument tomorrow.