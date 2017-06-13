Accidental Shooting of Corrections Officer In Maine Criminal Justice Academy Parking Lot

Maine State Police are investigating the accidental shooting of an Aroostook County corrections officer Monday evening.

The incident happened at 8 p.m. inside a parked vehicle at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. The vehicle and gun involved were privately owned, police said.

Matthew Morrison, 33, of Mars Hill, was injured in the shooting. He is being treated at Maine Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg.

State police said Morrison was shot by a Cumberland County correctional officer Matthew Benger, 24, of Portland.

The shooting took place inside a pickup truck owned by Cumberland County correctional officer Cody Gillis, 25, of Brunswick

The three men were attending the five-week basic corrections training program at the academy. The gun was owned by Gillis.

The shooting took place as the three men were leaving the academy grounds for the evening. The gun had been stored in the console of Gillis’ truck.

Police said Benger, who was a front-seat passenger, was handling the 9mm handgun at the time.

Morrison was sitting in the rear seat of the truck, and Gillis was driving.

The three officers involved in the incident were staying at the academy and were leaving the campus last night on an errand, officials said.