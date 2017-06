Woman in Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash

A Thomaston woman is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Rockland.

It happened Thursday at the intersection of Park Street and Broadway.

Rockland’s fire chief says 70-year-old Edith Davis was a passenger on her husband’s bike, which was struck by a car.

No one else was seriously hurt.

Authorities say the driver of the car did not see the motorcycle.