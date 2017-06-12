Warm & Humid Today, Cooler Temps Ahead

A warm front will lift northward through the state today allowing for another warm and humid day across much of the state. There will also be a weak disturbance moving into the region which will help to trigger a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds possible in the stronger storms. There is a chance we may see a few spotty showers this morning otherwise the better chance for some showers and thunderstorms will come this afternoon. We’ll see partly sunny skies on average today with temperatures topping off mainly in the 80s for highs. Dewpoints will be in the mid and upper 60s today so plan on a sticky day too. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible tonight too mainly early as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will remain mild through the night with lows in the 60s.

A cold front will move through the state early Tuesday morning. This will allow a cooler and less humid airmass to gradually move into the area. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Tuesday with temperatures remaining warm, topping off in the low to mid-80s for most spots. Northwest winds will be breezy behind the front, ushering the less humid air into the region. Dewpoint will be dropping throughout the day so you’ll notice it feeling more comfortable as the day progresses. Cooler air will filter into the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. High pressure building into the region Wednesday will give us sunny skies. There’ll be big change in the airmass for Wednesday though with highs only in the mid-60s to low 70s. Thursday looks good too with high pressure in control, giving us mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. An upper level disturbance moving into the region Friday will bring us the chance for some scattered showers to end the work week.

Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible mainly this afternoon. Some thunderstorms could produce hail and damaging winds. Highs between 78°-88°. Light winds will become southwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible especially over northern areas. Mild with lows in the 60s. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm and turning less humid. Highs between 78°-87°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with scattered afternoon showers. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

