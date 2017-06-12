Voter Turnout Expected to be Light for Maine’s Bond Issue Special Election

Voter turnout is expected to be light for Tuesday’s statewide special election for a bond proposal to fund advancements in marine technology, forestry and agriculture.

Only 10-15% of eligible voters are expected to cast ballots.

The turnout was more than 70% for last year’s presidential election.

The $50-million dollar bond issue aims to promote job growth here in Maine.

It calls for the Maine Technology Institute to distribute grants in areas such as marine sciences, biotechnology and manufacturing.

“$45 million dollars of which is earmarked for research and development, and the other $5 million will go towards direct infusions for job growth for those new industries that are very very promising, new businesses that are promising that can add jobs right away,” said Matthew Dunlap, Maine Secretary of State.

Municipalities will also be voting on a host of local issues tomorrow.

Besides the state bond vote, many cities and towns will finalize their budgets and education spending for the next year.

Residents of Bangor, Brewer, Hampden, and Augusta are voting on school budgets.

Voters in Augusta are also deciding on a city council seat and four school board positions.

Camden and Rockport will be voting on a proposed $25-million dollar middle school. Camden voters are also deciding select board and school board seats.

In Bar Harbor, voters will decide whether to cap cruise ship visits and the number of passengers visiting each day.

For more information on the bond issue, go to WWW.MAINE.GOV/SOS.