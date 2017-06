Turtle Crossing in Wells

(WMTW)- A Wells police officer gave a little help to a turtle trying to cross the street in Wells.

Police wrote on their Facebook page the officer took a moment today to make sure this turtle crossed Branch Road safely.

Saying “in Wells, we care about all of our community members including our little creatures,” police said.

“Please try to be careful of them.

Thank you Officer Raymond for saving this little guy!”

No word on what happened after the turtle crossed the road.