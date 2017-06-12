Truck Tears Down Holden Power Lines

Several Holden residents without power and a busy road closed after lines were torn down Monday afternoon.

Holden’s Fire Chief said a truck hauling a crane snagged a wire that was hanging across Eastern Avenue.

Holden Police and Fire along with Maine DOT and Emera Maine all called to the scene just before 3:30.

Around a quarter of a mile stretch starting at Dural Road intersection was effected.

“The heavy equipment behind me ended up grabbing a wire and pulling it down” said Chief Ryan Davis. “The driver didn’t notice for a few minutes until he came around the corner. We have at least two poles snapped if not three and took down two or three transformers as well.”

Power was out for folks that live in the immediate area. Crews on scene said that it would take 6-8 hours to get things back working and have the road back open fully.