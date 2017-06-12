Thunderstorms Tonight Will Bring More Comfortable Weather

Another hazy, hot and humid day across the pine tree state, an approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon. A few storms could be strong to even severe with the primary threats being gusty winds, hail, dangerous lightning and heavy downpours. Make sure to stay weather aware and connect to WABI for the latest as the storms roll through. Once the sun sets, storms will fizzle out and we will be left with partly to mostly clouds skies. Lows will stay very mild in the upper 50s to upper 60s, with high humidity.

Tuesday morning will feature a few lingering showers as the cold front passes through Maine. Clouds will clear out quickly and we will be left with plenty of sunshine for Tuesday. Sunshine will heat everyone up into the upper 70s to upper 80s, however humidity level will fall during the afternoon. By Wednesday and Thursday under sunny skies our high temps will be much cooler into the mid-60s to mid-70s. Our next chance for precipitation will move into Maine by Friday under a mix of a sun and clouds, you will have to dodge a few scattered showers with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s. More clouds by Saturday as our next weather maker brings the chance for scattered showers/storms to start the weekend with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Monday Night: Scattered showers/thunderstorm will fizzle out, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Humidity levels will remain uncomfortable with lows falling back into the upper 50s to upper 60s. Winds will be light out of the south between 3-7mph.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s. Humidity levels will be falling throughout the day. Winds will shift to the north between 5-10mph.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Friday: More clouds than sun with a chance for a few scattered showers, highs will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: More clouds than sun with a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs will be in the mid-60s to low-70s.