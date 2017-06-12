WATCH LIVE

The Results are In: Do You Agree with the Decision to Override the Governor’s Veto on the Mining Law? 

Jun 12, 20171:47 AM EDT
Features, Question of the Day
The results are in! We wanted to know over the weekend:
 
Do you agree with the decision to override the Governor’s veto on the mining law?
 
RESULTS:
 
YES: 39% (281 votes)
 
NO: 61% (444 VOTES)
 
TOTAL: 725 VOTES
 
Stay tuned for our new Question of the Day!
