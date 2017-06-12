Public Invited to Cyber Security Conference at UMaine

A series of workshops centered on cyber security is taking place at the University of Maine in Orono this week.

It’s the annual conference for the United States chapter of The International Emergency Management Society or TIEMS.

As Joy Hollowell reports, the group is inviting everyone to attend the free lectures and tutorials.

====

“Computers are everywhere. If you’re carrying a Smart Phone, you’re carrying a very powerful computer,” says Dr. George Markowsky, a professor of computer science at the University of Maine. “It’s kind of a backbone that a lot of services rely on.”

Including cases of an emergency. Understanding both the positives as well as the pitfalls of cyber technology during a disaster, is the subject of a week-long conference on the Orono campus. Dr. Markowsky helped to organize the event. He talks about the purpose of the public attending this conference.

“How do we better educate our citizenry to better deal with the constant cyber harassment, cyber attacks that we’re under,” Markowsky says. “Sometimes they don’t even realize they’re being attacked. With proper organization, with proper training, they can really improve their skills a lot. And that is our hope, is to get people to not give up.”

This is all part of the annual conference of the U.S. chapter of The International Emergency Management Society. There are 14 such chapters around the world, all concerned with covering a crisis.

“Everything, actually,” explains TIEMS President K. Harald Drager. “From big disasters like earthquakes, down to small, man-made disasters like fires.”

Drager adds cyber security is high on the agenda for all members.

Vilma Milmoe is with the International Network of Women in Emergency Management. She says the ever evolving challenges that come with cyber security are something all of us should be concerned with.

“And I think that’s what is so exciting about the TIEMS holding this symposium, is that it’s the type of minds and the type of people to collaborate and to look at these strategies and to understand all the complex perspectives of all the people who are here.”

++++

Again, the public is encouraged to attend these free seminars and tutorials through Thursday.

For more information, including a schedule of speakers, log onto http://tiems.info/images/pdfs/TIEMS2017USAMaineConferencever1.pdf