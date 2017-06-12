Police Raid Skowhegan Apartment, Six People Face Drug Charges

Police in Skowhegan say when they raided an apartment Friday they were confronted by six people and a pitbull.

They say a seventh person went out a window and remains on the run.

Police say 26-year-old Loretta Bush Russell lives in the Summer Street apartment.

They believed she and 33-year-old Nicholas Allen were selling heroin and crack cocaine.

Police say they found $16,000 worth of drugs, more than $5,000 cash, and other evidence of drug sales.

Bush Russell is charged with aggravated drug dealing.

Allen’s charged with aggravated trafficking, too…both are being held on $20,000 bail.

40-year-old Marc Courtemanche of Skowhegan, is charged with drug possession and was released on $100 bail.

40-year-old Sonya Englehardt of Clinton and 34-year-old Garret Hayden of Norridgewock were both cited for having drugs.