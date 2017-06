Police Identify Bingham Mother Seen Driving With Unrestrained Toddler

Police say a mother who was seen on video driving with her toddler unrestrained in the front seat has now been charged.

The video was posted last week on a neighborhood watch group on Facebook.

Police identified 33-year-old Jennifer Bean of Bingham as the driver talking on her cellphone while her young child is seen playing in the passenger seat without a seatbelt.

Bean is now charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

She’s due in court in August.

DHHS has been notified of the incident.