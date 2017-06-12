Penobscot Theatre Company Hosts Summer Sessions for Performing Arts

The Penobscot Theatre Company is proud to present their summer sessions for kids interested in the performing arts.

The first session is a musical theatre rendition of The Addams Family. The Second session is a non-musical form of Something Wicked This Way Comes.

Both sessions hold opportunities for both onstage and behind the scene experiences in theatre with a supportive and fun environment.

All sessions are Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. For ages 4 – 6, sessions are from 9am until noon.

Each student will receive a T-shirt!

For more information, you can visit the Penobscot Theatre Company website.

you can also call Amy Roeder at 947-6618, extension #107.