WATCH LIVE

Penobscot Theatre Company Hosts Summer Sessions for Performing Arts

Jun 12, 20178:25 AM EDT
Features

The Penobscot Theatre Company is proud to present their summer sessions for kids interested in the performing arts.

The first session is a musical theatre rendition of The Addams Family. The Second session is a non-musical form of Something Wicked This Way Comes.

Both sessions hold opportunities for both onstage and behind the scene experiences in theatre with a supportive and fun environment.

All sessions are Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. For ages 4 – 6, sessions are from 9am until noon.

Each student will receive a T-shirt!

For more information, you can visit the Penobscot Theatre Company website.

you can also call Amy Roeder at 947-6618, extension #107.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us