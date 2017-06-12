Mainers Try To Beat The Heat

When the temperatures and the humidity rise, experts say it’s best to stay indoors.

But, for many, that’s simply not an option.

“We drink a lot of water. We stay hydrated as much as we can. Take for the shade.”

“This isn’t too bad. We’d rather be in the heat than frozen, frozen in the snow.”

“I am always happy to have warmer weather. I have no complaints.”

While much of Maine is not used to the heat and humidity, that is not the case for Arizona native, Audrey Heine.

“At home right now, it’s about one hundred and ten and it will be one hundred and sixteen on Thursday.”

If the weather feels too hot for you, that means it’s also hot for our four-legged friends.

There are many precautions we can take to make sure they beat the heat as well.

“We take him a lot of places, but we always make sure that it’s not hot out if he’s going to be in the car for a minute, or if we are able to take him out of the car with us and sometimes it’s just the decision to leave them home.”

Local ice cream shops also see an uptick in business.

“We are enjoying the sunshine. We came on down to Gifford’s to get a two scoop cone.”

For Jacob Smith and his team at Giffords, they wait for this type of weather all year.

“We love it! This is what we live for here. Those rainy days, no one wants that. Everyone wants to come out for an ice cream on days like this.”