Madison Paper Equipment up for Auction

Equipment from the former Madison paper mill will be auctioned off starting Tuesday.

Included in the three-day online sale is equipment, including log grinders, pumps, and pulpers.

Madison paper shut down in May, putting about 200 people out of work.

It was sold in December to a buyer that expressed a desire to put the property back in use as an industrial site.

3,000 pieces of equipment and the real estate are up for grabs.