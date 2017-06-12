Locals Look to Save Lives Through License Plate

Michael Shaw lost his brother in 2015 to liver disease but not before he gave his brother the gift of nine extra years.

Shaw says, “We were crazy. We got along really well. He was my best friend. In 2006, we did what they call a live donor transplant. Basically they took 60 percent of my liver out of my body and put it into his. In that nine years of time, he was able to meet his niece, Mikayla, his niece, Kylie, his nephew, Jacob, and eventually a girlfriend who he married named Zann.”

Zann Reynolds, Matt’s Wife says, “To me it was like this person existed that wouldn’t have otherwise and my whole life with him was after that point. So, basically the gift of organ donation gave me my entire nine years with him.”

Now, the two are trying to help others through a simple license plate.

Shaw says, “Like the cancer license plate or the agriculture license plate, similar idea. Every year it will be $15 when you register. 10 of it goes to ‘Donate Life’ interacting directly with their charities and helping people in Maine with their needs.”

30 other states already have the ‘Donate Life’ license plate.

The Secretary of State’s office requires at least two thousand pre-orders of the plate before the state can accept the application and send it to the legislature for approval.

They’ve already had roughly 60 plates ordered in the first two weeks, and while they have two years to complete the task, they are pushing to reach their goal in September.

Reynolds says, “Go to our website and right there, you can fill out a form to order it online or it has instructions for how to submit a check for it instead.”

The pair say they want to spread awareness about donors and transplants and the license plate is a great way to do that.

Reynolds says, “He was a great support system for so many people. So, I think this is a project he would really get behind.”

Shaw says, “If you went through what we went through, my brother and I, and the countless hospital visits and you’ll see people progress through the good and the bad. And to think if you could do some small little part to make their life better. If you can help anybody out you should probably give it a chance.”