Literacy Volunteers Team Up With Local Hospital

You might take for granted being able to read a prescription bottle or fill out forms.

But, for one in four adults, it can be a problem and they struggle with literacy.

That’s why Eastern Maine Medical Center has teamed up with Literacy Volunteers of Bangor.

The group is dedicated to helping people learn to read and write since English is a second language for many.

It has benefitted Angela Montoya, a literacy student from Columbia turned Nurse practicioner.

She says she’s seen a big difference working with her patients.

“They would always come in and say, oh it’s you. That’s so great. I see people coming to with another person like for help to understand what the doctor is saying and how to make a new appointment and I feel the same before and I feel like it’s a great opportunity for them.”

“We wanted to be able to partner with a community program that would provide resources for our patients and their families. So, literacy volunteers in Bangor was a perfect fit for us so we did a lot of planning and Q1 and then we went live in the middle of January and since then we’ve had 10 referrals and we really just hope to keep growing and getting even more.

For more information on Literacy Bangor go to LVBangor.org or call 947-8451.