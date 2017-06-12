LifeFlight Expanding and Adding Third Helicopter to Service

LifeFlight, Maine’s medical helicopter service, is expanding and adding a third helicopter.

It will be based in Lewiston.

Officials say the new helicopter will allow LifeFlight to serve hundreds more people each year.

“We had a huge number of patients that we just couldn’t get to because of resources we have requests coming from physicians saying can you help us and we have every resources tied up, so we needed to move to a new base at the same time we need to move to the next generation of aviation.” Says LifeFlight Executive Director, Thomas Judge.

Demand for the service has grown 32% during the past four years, according to LifeFlight.

The new helicopter costs $6.2 million.