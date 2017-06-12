Healthy Acadia: Gleaning Volunteers

Hancock and Washington counties are home to diverse, vibrant communities where healthful resources are available and people can work together for the common good.

Community support enables Healthy Acadia to greatly increase the positive impact between farmers and consumers.

Gleaning is the simple act of collecting quality food that would otherwise go to waste, and redistribute it to those in need. It reaches many audiences and provides a significant boost to the nutritional quality and quantity of food that is distributed.

Volunteers are an integral part of the coalition, serving a role in building vibrant communities across Downeast Acadia.

If you would like to learn more, or to volunteer, you can visit healthyacadia.org and scroll down to the volunteer form.