Gas Prices Drop in Northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Gas prices have dropped a bit in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Maine gas stations shows the average price of gas went down 4.4 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.30. The price in Vermont went down 3.1 cents to $2.33 a gallon and it went down 2.7 cents to $2.27 a gallon in New Hampshire.

Elsewhere, the national average fell 4 cents to $2.33 per gallon. That’s a decrease of nearly a penny per gallon during the last month and stands 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

6/12/2017 8:13:56 AM (GMT -4:00)