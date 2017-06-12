Five-year Contract Extension for American Folk Festival in Bangor

Good news for fans of the American Folk Festival.

A new agreement will keep the waterfront event in Bangor for the next five years.

A contract extension between city officials and festival organizers was approved by the city council Monday night.

The five-year extension starts this summer and runs through 2021.

The Folk Fest is known for showcasing diverse music, dancing, arts, and food from around the globe.

The festival began as the National Folk Festival, which was in Bangor for three years, it became the American Folk Festival in 2005.

It attracts tens of thousands of people the city for it’s late summer run each year.

This year it begins August 25th.