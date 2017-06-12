Fire Marshal & Skowhegan Police Investigate Four Intentionally Set Car Fires

Skowhegan police are investigating several car fires that happened early Monday morning in the parking lot of a housing complex.

Four cars are believed to have been intentionally set on fire- one of which was destroyed.

“I woke up because I heard all kinds of popping and ruckus and I thought it was one of my pets, so I woke her up to go look and then I was like, ‘It sounds like it’s coming from outside.’ She looked out the window and said ‘Call 911,'” recalled Murray.

Just after 4 a.m., Brylie Murray called Skowhegan police to report a car fire. She’s lived at the West Front Residence housing community on Family Circle for more three years.

“They were just putting out this fire and they were walking around looking at cars, there were two others that were caught on fire here too. When they saw that the car door was open, he saw like a smoky film and he opened it and over there it was just burnt on the inside, but it went out,” said Murray.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says several cars were broken into and disturbed, but four vehicles have been classified as arson. Three vehicles sustained interior damage due to fire and one car was destroyed.

Murray calls the situation ‘scary’ following an incident that happened here just last week. She says her neighbor’s home was vandalized when someone punched through a window.

“We’ve collected a lot of evidence that will be going to the laboratory. We’re conducting interviews. If anybody has any information, they can call the State Fire Marshal’s Office arson hotline or Skowhegan Police Department,” said Sgt. Joel Davis with the state’s fire marshal’s office.

To reach the Arson Hotline, call 1-888-870-6162, or for the Skowhegan Police Department, call 474-6908.