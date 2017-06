Dover-Foxcroft Farmers’ Market Opens Tuesday

The farmer’s market in Dover-Foxcroft opens for the season Tuesday, June 13th.

It’s in the parking lot of the Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce on the corner of Route 7 and Pine Street.

The Dover Cove Farmers’ Market will be open Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They accept SNAP benefits.

For more information, go to https://dovercovefarmersmarket.com/

You can also check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DoverCoveFarmersMarket/