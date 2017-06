Day 6 of Testimony in Houlton Murder Trial

Reginald Dobbins, the man on trial for the 2015 murder of Keith Suitter of Houlton chose not to take the stand today.

As the sixth day of testimony wrapped up, Dobbins’ father, Jack, testified that he picked up his son and Samuel Geary near Suitter’s home on the night the man was beaten and stabbed to death.

Geary has pled guilty to the murder and awaits sentencing.

Geary invoked his Fifth Amendment right to not testify at Dobbins’ trial.

The jury will hear closing arguments tomorrow.