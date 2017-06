Augusta Police Investigating Stabbing

Augusta Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing a woman.

Police were called to Steward Lane around 6 last night.

The woman was treated at a hospital, then released.

The suspect is a white male in his forties or fifties who has long brown and grey hair.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, sandals with white socks and a black baseball cap.

If you have information call 626-2370.