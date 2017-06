Augusta Elementary Schools Dismiss Students Early Due to Hot Weather



It was too hot for class Monday in Augusta.

Schools sent kids home early because of the heat and humidity.

Students from pre-K to sixth grade left class before noon.

School officials say the city’s elementary schools were closed up over the weekend and did not receive adequate ventilation to cool down.

Temperatures exceeded 90-degrees in the state’s capital Monday.

Parents say they were made aware of the school’s early closure via text or call through the school’s mobile alert system.