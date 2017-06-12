WATCH LIVE

Another Warm & Humid Day With A Few Scattered T’storms

Jun 12, 20174:00 AM EDT
We’ll see variably cloudy skies for our Monday with highs in the upper-70s to upper-80s. Humidity levels will remain sticky and uncomfortable. An approaching cold front will bring a risk for an afternoon shower/thunderstorm but will bring more comfortable condition behind it. Storms will be scattered this afternoon with a few storms producing small hail, gusty winds, heavy downpours and always dangerous lightning.Sunshine returns Tuesday with lower humidity and high temps in the mid-70s to mid-80s. By Wednesday and Thursday under sunny skies our high temps will be much cooler into the mid-60s to mid-70s. Our next chance for precipitation will move into Maine by Friday under a mix of a sun and clouds, you will have to dodge a few scattered showers with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.
Today: Variably cloudy, warm and humid with highs in the upper-70s to upper-80s. Few afternoon showers/thunderstorms possible. Winds will be between 5-10mph out of the southwest.

 

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

 

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

 

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

 

Friday: More clouds than sun with a chance for a few scattered showers, highs will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

