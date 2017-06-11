Stay Hydrated With A Hazy, Hot & Humid Sunday Ahead

Sunday, we crank up the heat & humidity with plenty of sunshine once again our high temps will climb into the 80s to low 90s. Don’t forget to stay hydrated and limit time outside as our heat index values will climb into the low to mid 90s. Winds will also be quite gusty out of the west/southwest between 8-21mph with gust upwards of 40-50mph. Minor damage is possible therefore the National Weather Service has placed parts of northern Maine under a Wind advisory from 9am until 6pm tomorrow. While most will stay dry for Sunday the slight chance will exist for a few pop up showers/thunderstorm with the humidity in the atmosphere. More sunshine Monday with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s, humidity levels will remain sticky and uncomfortable. An approaching cold front will bring a risk for an afternoon shower/thunderstorm but will bring more comfortable condition by Tuesday. After a few morning showers sunshine returns by Tuesday afternoon with lower humidity and high temps in the mid-70s to mid-80s. By Wednesday and Thursday under sunny skies our high temps will warm into the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Sunday: Sunny, bit more humid with highs in the 80s to low 90s. Few afternoon showers/thunderstorms possible. Winds out of the west/southwest between 8-21mph with gust upwards of 50mph.

Monday: Sunny, humid with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s. Few afternoon showers/thunderstorms possible.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.