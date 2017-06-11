Final Day of The Downeast Metro Amateur

The Downeast Metro Amateur wrapped up today.

The two day format takes place at both Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor and Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

Entrants join either the standard, junior, senior, or ladies divisions.

The event draws some of the state’s best golfers.

Bangor Municipal’s head pro Rob Jarvis said “It’s a little windy. It’s sunny. You know, we haven’t played in the heat yet this year. So, I think it’s probably somewhere around 90 degrees now in the sun. The golf course is soft. So, it’s going to play a little different than they’re used to in June for this tournament. So, you know, we’re gonna’ see what happens.”