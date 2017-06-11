Camp Destroyed by Fire in Summit Township

A camp was destroyed by a fire in Summit Township today.

Multiple crews responded to the scene after a passerby noticed the structure fully engulfed in flames at around 3:30 p.m.

The fire was out within 45 minutes but the camp’s location proved challenging for firefighters.

“Biggest worry we had around here was the remoteness of the camp, being close to the woods, and the high winds we had today and other structures that could be threatened,” said Forest Ranger Wesley Hatch.



The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.