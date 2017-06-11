Bucksport’s Pixie Harbor Hoopla

Folks in Bucksport beat the heat Sunday by heading to the waterfront dressed in their finest pirate and pixie attire.

It was the second annual Pixie Harbor Hoopla.

“This is the day that we dreamed up as a way to have fun on the waterfront” said organizer Jennifer Therrien.

Fairies, pirates, elves, wizards, hobbits and even gnomes all welcome for a day filled with different things to do.

“They can come to the catapult from Challenger Center and a launch water balloons at a pirate” she said.

“Practice sword fighting with the fencing team.”

“We have gnome depot where there’s all kind of sticks and bark. Where kids can come and gather their supplies and then engineer a fairy house somewhere on the waterfront” she added.

That’s where we caught up Stella who was building one of her own.

“They have a roof here so it doesn’t rain on them” she said.

It turns out she is an expert on Pirates.

“Pirates have ships and they look for treasure, buried treasure” she explained.

And pixies…For whom she was building that home.

“They usually go around with fairy dust they like creatures and living things too.”

We asked why she picked the spot she did to build?

“Because then they have some shade over here. In case it’s a really hot day they can go over here and be in the shade” she answered.

“You’re thinking about a catapult, if you don’t hit the pirate the first time you’re thinking about your angle and how hard you pulled” said Therrien. “So there’s a little science in there. And then with the fairy houses we think of them as engineering because you have to design a good set of materials in order to make it stand. So there’s a little bit of science tucked in there but it’s really a lot of fun.”