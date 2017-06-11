Brewer High School Graduates Class of 2017

Today, Brewer High School graduated a class of 141 students.

The ceremony took place at the Collins Center for the Arts.

It marks the beginning of a new chapter for every student.

In her speech, Valedictorian Irene Neal said, “At this very moment we are presented with two choices. Either throw ourselves into adulthood with enthusiasm, and determination in the hopes of achieving the aforementioned possibilities, or let fear of the unknown hold us back from conquering the impossible. Hopefully we all choose the former.”

Several scholarships were handed out.