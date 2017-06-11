Brewer Class Celebrates Post-Graduation

After graduating, it was time for Brewer Students to party.

The Old Town YMCA hosted a chemical-free celebration for the class of 2017.

Brewer High School parents helped set up the festivities.

Students got to enjoy casino themed games, sports, and a 50/50 raffle.

“The kids have a place to come and celebrate to be together so that they have an opportunity to have fun, and say, ‘Yes, we’re done.’, instead of nothing to do after graduation, and going and finding other things to do,” said volunteer Cara Coffey-Roop.

The party begins at night and ends the next morning