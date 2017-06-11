Another Hot & Humid Day With A Few Scattered T’storm

A very summerlike day across Maine this afternoon with abundant sunshine, highs in the low 90s and uncomfortable humidity. Under clear skies tonight our overnight lows will fall back into the mid-50s to mid-60, expect things to be a bit uncomfortable sleeping wise as humidity level remain sticky. With all the extra moisture in the air expect patchy dense fog to create some slow travel early on Monday morning.

Once the morning fog burns off, we will see more sunshine Monday with highs in the upper-70s to upper-80s, humidity levels will remain sticky and uncomfortable. An approaching cold front will bring a risk for an afternoon shower/thunderstorm but will bring more comfortable condition behind it. Storms will be scattered Monday afternoon with a few storms producing small hail, gusty winds, heavy downpours and always dangerous lightning. After a few morning showers sunshine returns by Tuesday afternoon with lower humidity and high temps in the mid-70s to mid-80s. By Wednesday and Thursday under sunny skies our high temps will be much cooler into the mid-60s to mid-70s. Our next chance for precipitation will move into Maine by Friday under a mix of a sun and clouds, you will have to dodge a few scattered showers with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, mild & humid with lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Winds continue to diminishing out of the west between 5-10mph. Patchy fog will develop overnight into Monday Morning.

Monday: Sunny, humid with highs in the upper-70s to upper-80s. Few afternoon showers/thunderstorms possible. Winds will be between 5-10mph out of the south.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Friday: More clouds than sun with a chance for a few scattered showers, highs will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s.