“Water is Life” Rally Highlights Fight for Clean and Accessible Water

Protecting the Penobscot River.

That goal brought folks from across the state together Saturday in Bangor.

It’s part of a larger effort by the Penobscot Nation to improve water quality in the area.

Taylor Kinzler reports.

“The Penobscot Nation lead the way in cleaning up the river over the past 30 years,” said Sherri Mitchell of the Penobscot Nation. “We understand that all of the rights that we claim have to be balanced by a set of corresponding responsibilities.”

“Water is life! That’s why we’re here.”

The Penobscot Nation, environmentalists and concerned citizens gathered on the Bangor waterfront, fighting for clean and accessible water for all.

“Whenever we possibly can, we support each other. It just seems like a perfect opportunity.”

Susan Pastore traveled all the way from Portland to support the cause.

“I hope today that they take away love and respect for water, for life, for all things nature.”

“Stewardship means that we have a responsibility to care for our relatives. And that river right there is a relative of ours.”

In May, the Penobscot Nation defended its jurisdiction over the waters of the Penobscot Reservation before the US Court of Appeals in Boston.

“So for them to step in and say that we do not have stewardship of our river, that they are going to take our relative away from us… That is, as my friend Sherri Mitchell says, an act of violence.”

The tribe says a decision is pending, but that a taking of the waters by the state threatens not only water quality, but native sovereignty.

“Because it’s the people, it’s the place, it’s the waterway. There’s no distinction between us. We’re all interrelated. We’re all interconnected. There’s no division.”

“We only have one earth. There is no other.”