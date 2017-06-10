The Mummy & Wonder Woman: Movie Reviews

Tom Cruise headlines the first installment of a planned ‘Dark Universe’ film series featuring Universal monster characters made famous by films produced back in the 1930’s, 40’s, and 50’s. This shared cinematic universe will soon be cranking out films based on The Invisible Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Wolfman, Dracula, The Phantom of the Opera and more. Right out of the gate though, their first feature is not an entirely promising start.

Cruise stars as Nick Morton, a soldier-of-fortune searching for rare artifacts that he and his partner can sell on the black market. But when they unwittingly stumble upon the tomb of an Egyptian princess, they awaken the ancient mummy who curses them and begins her quest to fulfill her evil prophecy.

Our “hero,” and that’s in quotations because he’s not really a likable character, wakes up in a morgue following his first encounter with the creature and soon comes to realize his purpose after surviving a plane crash in what is an excellent action set piece that features a hilarious Tom Cruise scream that I could listen to over and over again.

We’re also introduced to Russel Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll, who appears to be serving as the Nick Fury/ Avengers type character, who helps spout off exposition to set up future installments and explain to Morton how to further the plot along. The Mummy tries to juggle a lot of tones and genres, trying to be an action/adventure/horror hybrid, but doesn’t fully succeed at either. It does serve as mindless eye candy in a few exciting sequences, and Tom Cruise despite his character’s flaws is entertaining for the most part, but it doesn’t get you as excited for future entries as fans of these iconic characters would hope for.

1999’s The Mummy is a guilty pleasure of mine and it manages to be a fun, if ridiculous, watch to this day. This glossier, bigger budgeted update is a film I likely won’t be revisiting but if you absolutely need air conditioning for two hours on a hot summer day, you could do worse. I give The Mummy a C.

Moving on to a film that’s much better. Breaking the all-time box office record for a female director last weekend, Wonder Woman manages to make the tired superhero origin story we’re so used to seeing these days a refreshing and very entertaining crowd-pleaser.

Based on the comic book that’s more than 75 years old, Patty Jenkins directs the story of Diana, princess of the Amazons who trains to become the all-female hidden society’s most powerful warrior. When a WWI American spy crashes on her island, the two set off to stop the war and in doing so Diana discovers the extent of her powers and her true purpose.

Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman and she truly embodies the character. Not since Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man has a comic book hero casting choice felt so spot-on. Her chemistry with Chris Pine also delivers one of the best comic book movie romances maybe ever, and their characters are ones you truly root for. Following massive flops like Catwoman and Elektra, Wonder Woman is an empowering and compassionate female-led superhero film that doesn’t alienate its male audience, but should serve as welcomed treat to female moviegoers who just want to see an epic movie heroine.

Had it featured stronger, more developed villains and a less formulaic finale, Wonder Woman could have stood side by side with the Dark Knight trilogy as some of the best comic book adaptations of all-time. While it doesn’t quite reach those heights, it’s one of the best superhero origin films of the past twenty years and gets me excited for future films with this legendary character. I give Wonder Woman a B+.