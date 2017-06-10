Special Olympics Weekend Underway in Orono

Despite rain washing out the opening ceremony on Friday, the Special Olympics had great weather in Orono today on Saturday.

Over 1,500 athletes representing 123 teams from across the state competed in Olympic style sports at the University of Maine.

athletes also enjoyed an Olympic village with of plenty of entertainment and a dance starting Saturday night.

For many, the weekend is the culmination of a lot of hard work.

“This is what they’ve been working towards for weeks getting ready to show their stuff,” To be seen for their abilities, and not for their disabilities,” said Lisa Bird, PR Director for the Maine Special Olympics.

The games will conclude Sunday followed by closing ceremony.