Motorcycle Ride-In Delivers Christmas Gifts to Waterville Children’s Home

For some people its never too early to think about Christmas, especially when it involves those in need. And for members of the Low XII Riders motorcycle club, June is just the right time to start their Christmas shopping.

“When you see how much these people do to give children Christmas that may not have a Christmas, it makes of all of us think “that’s what we’re all about,” said Dan Murphy, Low XII Riders member.

Low XII Riders, members of the Widow’s Sons of Maine Masonic motorcycle club, organized a ride-in to support The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderer’s in Waterville, an adoption program founded in 1899.

“Much of the work we do is really pretty discreet and behind the scenes and so its really a wonderful thing to be able to have community members partner with us and to come and say ‘we want to help kids and help families’ and they’ve really stepped up in a big way today to help us,” said Richard Dorian, Executive Director of The Maine Children’s Home.

Riders from all over Maine participated in the event to support two of the agencies children focused programs: The Christmas Program and the Children’s Place Early Care and Education Center.

“Every rider, part of their mission is bring a new toy to help us with our Christmas program,” said Dorian. “And they’re all here today having a great Barbecue.”

The mission of the Widow’s Sons of Maine is to contribute to the relief of widows, orphans and children in need locally and across the country.

“It’s important for the kids to know that they’ve got people that are their to support them, the adoptive parents and the parents,” said Donna Young, participant.

The Christmas Program helps more than 1,700 children across Maine and with just under 200 days until the big day, The Low XII Riders are making sure those kids will have a Christmas they’ll never forget.