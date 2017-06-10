Late Earth Day Celebration Focuses on Public Transit

Folks in Bangor celebrated a late Earth Day on Saturday.

The 2nd Annual Earth Day Festival was held in Pickering Square.

The event featured music, crafts, and free food.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness about the economic and global benefits of using public transportation.

“Taking care of the earth and having a community with justice where everyone has access to basic needs and to livelihood, they are one in the same and we need to look at it together,” said Martin Chartrand, from Transportation for All “One way to do that is to improve public transportation.”

The free event also included complimentary bus tickets to help families with transportation costs.