KVCAP Brings Community Together With 3rd Annual Celebration

The Kennebec Valley Community Action Program held their 3rd Annual Community Celebration on Saturday.

The free event included a climbing wall, bounce house and petting zoo.

Kids could meet Snow White, Batman, Clifford the Big Red Dog along with a cast of other special guests.

KVCAP had information tables throughout the venue to give parents more information about what programs are available.

“KVCAP is here for people primarily who are in need and need assistance,” said Suzanna Walsh, CEO of KVCAP. “We have fuel assistance, transportation, head start. We have resource navigators. Just here for people who need some assistance and a hand up, we’re here for you”

KVCAP was founded in 1965 with the mission to eliminate local poverty and help people build financial stability.