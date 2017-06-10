8th Annual Coastal Mustang Cruise

The 8th Annual Coastal Mustang Cruise brought nearly 200 drivers together for a day full of racing.

Drivers began in Bangor, then made their way to the Winterport Dragway.

The day was full of events, including a car show, a barrel race and a burnout competition.

Organizers say it’s a perfect day to bond over the popular cars.

“You get people from all over, all different walks of life. Everyone that comes here is in a great mood, everybody is happy, everybody is very friendly and it’s a great place to get together, meet people, and have a lot of fun,” said Coty Batten of Coastal Mustang Cruise.

Proceeds go to Camp Capella, which gives a chance for people with disabilities or life threatening illnesses to attend summer camp.